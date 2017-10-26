Gallery 10
En plein air paintings by JHK 2016 & 2017
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2016 and 2017. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
View From O’Donnell Hill Road, Fall
View from O’Donnell Hill Road, Winter — SOLD
Sacred Heart Lake — SOLD
ML’s Farm on a September Evening — SOLD
ML’s Farm, Early May — SOLD
Bedlam Corners, West Hebron, New York — Sold
Carter’s Pond From Ferguson Road
The Lawn Party — SOLD
Cozy Hollow Road
The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills
Louse Hill Road, Greenwich, New York, in October
The Eddy Plough Factory, Greenwich, New York Sold
View North From Dillon Hill Road, Spring — SOLD
Washington Square, Greenwich, Spring — SOLD
Tripp’s Antiques, Shushan, New York — Sold
Reggie’s Veggies — Sold
ML’s Farm on an August Afternoon — Sold
The Ghost House at the Spring Hole — SOLD
THE BOOK
You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here.