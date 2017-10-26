These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2016 and 2017. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

View From O’Donnell Hill Road, Fall

View from O’Donnell Hill Road, Winter — SOLD

Sacred Heart Lake — SOLD

ML’s Farm on a September Evening — SOLD

ML’s Farm, Early May — SOLD

Bedlam Corners, West Hebron, New York — Sold

Carter’s Pond From Ferguson Road

The Lawn Party — SOLD

Cozy Hollow Road

The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills

Louse Hill Road, Greenwich, New York, in October

The Eddy Plough Factory, Greenwich, New York Sold

View North From Dillon Hill Road, Spring — SOLD

Washington Square, Greenwich, Spring — SOLD

Tripp’s Antiques, Shushan, New York — Sold

Reggie’s Veggies — Sold

ML’s Farm on an August Afternoon — Sold

The Ghost House at the Spring Hole — SOLD

