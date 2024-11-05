These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2022. As the season wore on, I was drawn to groups of human figures (and supernatural beings) in the landscape. Or maybe I just happened to find myself where they were by some odd instance of synchronicity. It was a tough year psychologically for our nation — though, not for me, personally — and I think that is reflected in the subject matter.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Corn and Cars, Route 64, Cambridge, NY

Ghost House, Springtime

Barrel Racers, Cambridge, NY

Deconstruction of the Shushan Bridge

with Bonnie Reading

Lock Six of the Champlain Canal with Sailboat

Boys with Float Tube on the Battenkill

The Family Outing

(Fishing on the Old Champlain Canal, under the Catalpa Tree)

Logging Operation on Spraguetown Road

Halloween is a Happy Holiday

Lock 6 of the Champlain Canal with Bridge

The Hollow Core Dam at Clarks Mills

Springtime, Middle Falls Road