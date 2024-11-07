This podcast is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit:Kunstler.com/vaulted
Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from the Robben Island prison. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program. Her next book, Eco-Fascists; How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. Her excellent blog is Welcome to Absurdistan at Substack.
Clusterfuck Nation is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe to this blog on Patreon or right here on Substack!
The way to bring back the economy is not continuing growth.
It's to shift the economy from the wealthy to the working class.
The stock market is an extortion racket.... They funneled money into food and fuel commodities which caused the inflation like they did with housing CDOs 2 decades ago and somehow people didn't see the meteoric rise in housing as inflation until now?
Dumb
Elon musk is deep state like the rest. Censorship is still going on and shadow banning is widespread. I don't understand how people are falling for this guy who still promotes electric car bullshit with the asshole posts he made about lithium "we will coup whoever we want".
The Twitter files were a limited hangout and they supplied no source documents. WTF is journalism by screenshots? Taibbi still makes fun of those who doubt the 911 story... Makes sense why he was picked, and Bari Weiss... A propagandist through her whole career. I'm not sure about shellenberger, he seems fine...
Also, I really don't think Trump is going to change shit.
He had chances before and kept the swamp full....
Nowadays he's got RFK Jr, but last time Trump ended up listening to Bill Gates and denied Kennedy access to the vaccine safety database.
Also, Trump still talks like the COVID vaccines are good. WTF?
Notice how all the cases against Trump were trumped up bullshit, not the actual issues. They did the same thing when they went after Clinton. Trump didn't lock up Hillary either, he basically said what Obama said about why he didn't go after Bush.... Pfft
I hope I'm proven wrong and things get better but I'm not smoking that hopium!
So glad you’ve got Elizabeth Nickson on. Some of the links in my last Substack lead to other sources corroborating much of her work. The connections between powerful political figures and the Cartel del Sol in Venezuela explains a lot, particularly about the Biden Harris border policy.